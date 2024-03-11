PM to flag off another Vande Bharat from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the second Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam from Secunderabad station on Tuesday. This will be the fourth Vande Bharat Express from Telangana.

The existing service between the two Telugu states has been operating consistently with more than 100% occupancy. En route, the trains will halt at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions.

With a capacity of 530 passengers, the train consists of seven AC Chair Car Coaches and one Executive AC Chair Car Coach. Booking for these trains will be open from March 12.

To start from Mar 13

Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad (20708)

- Commence on: March 13

- Will depart from Visakhapatnam at 2.35 pm and arrive in Secunderabad at 11.20 pm

Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam (20707)

- Commence on: March 15

- To depart from Secunderabad at 5.05 am and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 1.50 pm