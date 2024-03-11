Revanth to launch Indiramma housing scheme in Bhadrachalam

HYDERABAD/KHAMMAM: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be launching the Indiramma housing scheme, one of the six guarantees of the Congress, in Bhadrachalam on Monday.

But prior to that, the CM and members of his Cabinet will visit Yadadri and perform special pujas before heading to Bhadrachalam to launch the scheme.

After visiting Ramalayam, the CM will be launching the scheme at the Agriculture Market Yard in the temple town.

During a recent review meeting, Revanth revealed that under the first phase of Indiramma housing scheme, the government intends to provide assistance to 3,500 beneficiaries in each Assembly segment. Under the scheme, beneficiaries will be allotted a piece of land and Rs 5 lakh assistance to construct houses. The scheme also provides Rs 5 lakh aid to those who want to construct houses on their own lands.

Meanwhile, State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy inspected the arrangements being made for the chief minister’s visit.

As per the schedule, Revanth and six ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramakra and Srinivasa Reddy, will arrive in Bhadrachalam by a chopper by 12 noon. Later, Revanth will perform special pujas at the Ramalayam. He will then launch the Indiramma housing scheme at the Market Yard between 1 to 2 pm.

The chief minister will also hold review meetings on development of Ramalyam and irrigation sector between 2.45 and 3.30 pm.

Public meeting in Manugur

Later, Revanth will proceed to Manugur to address “Praja Deevena Sabha” public meeting.

According to Congress leaders, the CM will launch the Congress poll campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at this public meeting.