Telangana CM promises to resolve problems of govt employees and teachers

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday promised to resolve the problems of government employees and teachers.

During a meeting with the employees and teachers, he also vowed to provide free power supply to government schools and colleges.

The CM also said that he would speak to the Governor and once again recommend the name of Prof M Kodandaram to the Legislative Council.

Stating that the government has already constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to resolve the issues of government teachers and employees, he said that the government would discuss all the issues with employees unions and resolve their problems.

Stressing the need to have employee unions, he alleged that so far the honorary presidents of employees unions were family members of the former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. “The government employees were unable to vent their grievances in the last 10 years,” he said.

He also promised that non-teaching staff would be appointed in government schools soon. The CM said that no political party could claim that it achieved separate Telangana state. “The separate state was realised due to the movements launched by the students, employees and workers,” he said.

Slamming KCR for calling himself “Bapu” of Telangana, he said: “Telangana Bapu was Prof Jayashankar.”

Referring to state’s financial situation, he said: “The state revenues dropped drastically under the BRS. The previous government depended only on Excise revenue.”

Despite the financial crisis, the Congress government was paying salaries to government employees on the first of every month and already filled up 30,000 posts. The DSC notification was also issued to fill vacancies, he said and added that his party will be in power for the next 10 years.

He also said that a decision on around 1,100 retired employees, who are continuing in government service, would be taken shortly.

The CM also revealed that his Cabinet would discuss and take a final decision on employees dearness allowance (DA) and other issues.

While the TNGOs want implementation of PRC and general transfers, the Revenue employees wanted the government to create new posts for the newly carved districts, divisions and mandals.