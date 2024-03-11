Water tanker demand touches all-time high in Hyderabad this summer

HYDERABAD: With groundwater levels depleting alarmingly across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, numerous power borewells have already dried up, leading to HMWSSB unable to supply sufficient water to the residents of Hyderabad. The demand for water tankers has increased in the past few weeks in the twin cities and is set to go up further in the next three months as temperatures are likely to shoot up to 43–450 Celsius.

This February saw a huge demand for water tankers, touching an all-time high of 1.12 lakh in the city. The number would increase between March and May 2024 as summer peaks, necessitating the hiring of more tankers.

Generally, the HMWSSB’s water tankers are in demand from the second or third week of March every year. However, this year the demand for tankers in the city started from the third week of February itself due to drying up of borewells. The water levels went down in Osmansagar, Himayatsagar, Singur, Akkampally (Nagarjuna Sagar) and Yellampalli (Godavari).

Presently, 580 water tankers are plying in HMWSSB supplying about 5 MGD (million gallons per day). To meet the additional demand this summer, the Water Board will be hiring private tankers wherever the demand is more.

The Board is also going to increase water filling points. To meet the tanker demand, two shifts are already operational in high-demand areas.