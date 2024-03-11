Water tanker demand touches all-time high in Hyderabad this summer

HYDERABAD: With groundwater levels depleting alarmingly across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, numerous power borewells have already dried up, leading to HMWSSB unable to supply sufficient water to the residents of Hyderabad. The demand for water tankers has increased in the past few weeks in the twin cities and is set to go up further in the next three months as temperatures are likely to shoot up to 43–450 Celsius.
This February saw a huge demand for water tankers, touching an all-time high of 1.12 lakh in the city. The number would increase between March and May 2024 as summer peaks, necessitating the hiring of more tankers.
Generally, the HMWSSB’s water tankers are in demand from the second or third week of March every year. However, this year the demand for tankers in the city started from the third week of February itself due to drying up of borewells. The water levels went down in Osmansagar, Himayatsagar, Singur, Akkampally (Nagarjuna Sagar) and Yellampalli (Godavari).
Presently, 580 water tankers are plying in HMWSSB supplying about 5 MGD (million gallons per day). To meet the additional demand this summer, the Water Board will be hiring private tankers wherever the demand is more.
The Board is also going to increase water filling points. To meet the tanker demand, two shifts are already operational in high-demand areas.
Officials told TNIE that citizens of Greater Hyderabad depend on groundwater for their other needs. Most households, especially multistoreyed complexes and villas, tap into groundwater. Similarly, most non-domestic consumers like offices, shopping complexes and commercial establishments also depend on groundwater for their needs. Due to increase in the extraction of groundwater there is depletion of the water table as per the Ground Water Department report.
Keeping in view the water demand, the HMWSSB has planned to increase piped water supply by drawing more water from Godavari, Himayatsagar and Osmansagar.
The HMWSSB domestic tanker cost is Rs 500 for 5,000 litres of water and Rs 850 per 5KL for commercial, whereas private water tankers are charging about Rs 1,200–Rs 1,500 for the same. HMWSSB managing director C Sudarshan Reddy, who inspected the water filling stations, said that there is no problem in the supply of drinking water up to the ORR area.
The Water Board is currently supplying 565 MGD and it is estimated that an additional 15 to 20 MGD of water is required to cater to summer demand for which alternative arrangements are being made.