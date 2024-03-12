Eight show interest in Musi development project

HYDERABAD: The Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP) aimed at rejuvenating the 55-km-long Musi river stretch is taking shape. As many as eight consultants responded to the expression of interest for consultancy services for preparing the simulation model for hydraulics of the river from Osmansagar Dam downstream point to Outer Ring Road (ORR) East near Gauravelli and from Himayatsagar Dam downstream point to confluence point at Bapughat.

The state government has set out to revive the Musi river ecosystem and its environs while supporting the trigger effect of such interventions with suitable riverfront development to foster economic growth alongside desired socio-economic and recreational activities, according to sources.

The firms that were found eligible are Aarvee Associated Architects Engineers and Consultants Private Limited, Secon Private Limited, Wapcos Limited, Voyants Solutions Private Limited, Tractebel Engineer Private Limited, NSS Associates Consulting Engineers and Infra Private Limited, Shah Technical Consultants Private Limited and NK Buildcon Private Limited.

These eight consultants were found to be responsive and eligible to participate in the stage-II of consultancy services for preparing simulation models for hydraulics of the Musi river for the said above stretches.

In this connection, the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), a wing of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department, has further invited requests for proposals from these consultants to provide consultancy services for preparing the simulation model for hydraulics of Musi River under MRDP project including preparation of detailed project report (DPR) for retaining walls along the river boundary, according to official sources.

The MRDCL, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) was established for the abatement of pollution of the Musi river and to facilitate its riverfront development to improve hygienic conditions and environs. The MRDP is aimed at rejuvenating the polluted River Musi and it is a priority for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The state government has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore alone for the project in the vote-on-account budget for 2024-25 announced by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu in the Assembly last month.

River Musi and its catchment area would be developed into an environmentally friendly zone with a comprehensive plan. Cultural heritage places will also be protected as part of the project.

A detailed project report has been prepared for the modernisation of the Musi river including components such as river cleaning, bank stabilisation, development of bicycle tracks, jogging tracks, city-level basic amenities, knowledge park, eco-tourism, games and recreational facilities, water pools with rubber dams, road connectivity, construction of bridges, sewerage system for diversion of dry weather flows to a centralised Sewage Treatment Plant and reduction of water pollution.