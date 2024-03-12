KCR all set to launch poll campaign at Kadana Bheri in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: The BRS leaders are making elaborate arrangements for the “Kadana Bheri” public meeting to be organised at the SRR Government Degree College ground here on Tuesday.

BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to launch the BRS campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during this meeting. The party is likening this meeting to the Simha Garjana 2001 held in Karimnagar, the first public meeting addressed by Rao after forming the TRS (now BRS) 22 years ago.

The party has already finalised the candidature of former MP B Vinod Kumar for Karimnagar. Speaking to the media along with Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar, Vinod Kumar said: “During tomorrow’s public meeting, KCR will speak about all issues the people of Telangana are currently facing.”

Stating that only BRS MPs will fight for the rights of Telangana people, he said: “If there is no BRS representation from Karimnagar in Parliament, there will be no one to raise the voice on behalf of Telangana.”