Artists to be shortlisted to finalise designs of Telangana emblem, statue

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee constituted to finalise the state emblem, statue and state song has instructed officials to shortlist eminent artists and intellectuals and explain the concept so that they can come out with designs for the emblem and statue. The Cabinet sub-committee held its first meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Ministers Thummala Nageswara Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka and Konda Surekha, who are the members of the committee, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Vikramarka reiterated that the emblem should reflect the democratic aspirations of the people and imbibe the culture and traditions of the state.

“Symbols of feudalism, autocracy and dictatorship should have no place in the emblem,” he said and added that the statue should reflect the common woman of the state.

Regarding the state song, he said that the noted poet Ande Sri should be invited and explained the need to make certain modifications to the “Jaya jaya hey Telangana” song.

Sub-committee on GO 317 & GO 46 holds meet

Health Minister and cabinet sub-committee chairman Damodar Rajanarasimha held a meeting with the senior officials on Tuesday to discuss the challenges faced by employees and teachers due to GO 317 and GO 46. The minister said that the state government is committed to resolving issues related to the GO and announced that meetings will be held with various trade unions to address and rectify the shortcomings in the GO.

The sub-committee directed the officials to do an in-depth study of the issues faced by the employees as well teachers and come up with solutions for the same. Besides this, a meeting will be held with teachers and trade unions on March 14 with the health minister. Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar were present in the meeting along with other senior officials.