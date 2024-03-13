BRS finalises candidates for Malkajgiri, Medak

HYDERABAD: The BRS has more or less finalised candidates for Medak and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seats. BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has zeroed in on MLC Shambhipur Raju for Malkajgiri after MLAs under the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment offered their opinion in his favour on Tuesday.

The party sources stated that the BRS president also took into consideration the fact that he belongs to the backward classes community. The Congress is likely to field a general category candidate and the BJP has already announced BC leader Eatala Rajender’s name for the seat. The BRS appears keen on being seen as one batting for the BCs as they are under-represented in legislative bodies.

The party is likely to announce Shambirpur Raju’s name in a day or two. The party is also contemplating organising a massive public meeting in the constituency.

The BRS president has reportedly finalised the candidature of Vanteru Pratap Reddy for Medak after discussing his prospects with the MLAs in the Lok Sabha constituency. The party is likely to make an official announcement to this effect in a day or two.

Interestingly, KCR’s home Assembly constituency of Gajwel and former minister T Harish Rao’s Siddipet segment are part of Medak Lok Sabha constituency.

The party wants to retain the seat after sitting MP Kotha PRabhakar Reddy vacated it following his election to the Assembly from Dubbak on BRS ticket in the recent elections.