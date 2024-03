HYDERABAD: Former Supreme Court Judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose will head a judicial commission that will inquire into the allegations of irregularities and corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project during the BRS rule.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Telangana Cabinet which met here on Tuesday. The panel will submit its report within 100 days. Similarly, retired high court judge Justice L Narasimha Reddy will head a commission that will inquire into the alleged irregularities in the construction of Bhadradri and Yadadri power projects.

This commission will also inquire into the power purchase agreement signed by the previous BRS government with the Chhattisgarh government.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy chaired the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat here during which some crucial decisions were made. Briefing the media on these decisions, Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar said that the Cabinet also gave the green signal for the Indiramma housing scheme.

Cabinet approvals