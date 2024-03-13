Just two pillars caved in, Congress projecting it as pralayam: K Chandrasekhar Rao

KARIMNAGAR: Accusing the Congress leaders of doing “cheap” politics over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that the government is trying to blame the BRS over the sinking of Medigadda barrage piers.

The BRS chief was addressing the party’s “Kadana Bheri” public meeting in Karimnagar where he launched the pink party’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Stating that he will explain to the people how the KILS will be beneficial for the entire state in the coming days, he said: “The Congress leaders have just one objective — to blame the BRS. Out of a total of around 300 pillars in three barrages, just two pillars have caved in. But they are trying to show as if a pralayam (catastrophe) has occurred.”

“Instead of taking up repair works, the Congress leaders are doing cheap politics over the entire Kaleshwaram project,” he alleged.

“Irrigation water would have been supplied to farmers by now if the government has taken up the repair works,” he added.

“We are in March and the ground water has already dried up. They (government) should think what the situation will be like in April and May. This government is not a position to provide irrigation water to the farmers,” he said.

‘Don’t worry, we’ll return to power within a short time’

Alleging that the Congress government failed in all aspects, he said: “The Congress has been exposed within three months of forming the government. It failed to fulfil its pre-poll promises, including implementation of six guarantees. Corruption increased manifold. Briefcases are being sent to their central leadership.”

“During the 10-year rule of BRS, there was no shortage of power. There were no irrigation and drinking water issues. Now the situation is different. People are facing all kinds of problems,” he said.

Stating that the BRS is the only party that can fight for and protect the interests of Telangana, he asked the people to not worry as the pink party will return to power within a short time. He also asked the people to think wisely before casting their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Stating that the people of Karimnagar have political awareness, he expressed hope that they will ensure BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar wins the seat in the upcoming LS polls.

“Bandi Sanjay (present BJP MP) did nothing for Karimnagar in the last five years. But Vinod brought `1,000 crore funds for the development of Karimnagar when he served as an MP between 2014 and 2019. In future too, he will raise the issues of Telangana in Parliament. He will fight for the rights of people. He will ensure Karimnagar witnesses development,” the former CM said.