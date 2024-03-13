Karimnagar writer Elanaga bags Sahitya Akademy award

KARIMNAGAR: Dr Nagaraju Surendra, known with his pen name ‘Elanaga,’ was chosen for the Kendra Sahitya Akademy Award 2023.

Hailing from Elagandal village, Surendra has secured the award for ‘Galib Nati Kalam’ translated to Telugu from English in 2017. Prominent poet Pavan K Varma had written ‘Galib: The Man, The Times’, in English. Dr Nagaraju translated the work into Telugu using his nom de plume Elanaga.

A government teacher and literature-lover Gajula Ravinder said, Elanaga, who brought out a volume of English poetry ‘Dazzlers’, was honoured with an International Award for Best Poet for the year 2023 by Ukiato, an international publishing organisation.

He received this award at Kolkata Sahitya Samaroh on January 13, 2024. In addition to presenting this award, the Ukiyoto Institute translated the poetry collection ‘Dazzlers’ into Turkish, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Chinese and Japanese languages. Elanaga received the Telugu University Merit Award 2017 in Translation Literature.