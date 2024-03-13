Kishan Reddy launches Kohinoor light & sound show at Hussainsagar

HYDERABAD : A laser-based light and sound show — The Kohinoor Story — with a water screen and musical fountain at the Hussainsagar was inaugurated at Sanjeevaiah Park by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday. A multipurpose gallery, built to enable people to watch the shows, was also inaugurated.

The light and sound show depicts the story of the world’s most coveted diamond, the Kohinoor, which was mined from the rich soils of Telangana. The genesis of Kohinoor and its journey across cultures and continents is an interesting story. For a variety of reasons, this story has not been effectively brought into the public domain. To bring the story of Kohinoor to light, Kishan Reddy said the project was initiated.

A majority of light and sound shows across India have always been located at sites that have historical significance, but a laser-based light and sound show on the waves of a lake is a new experiment.

Through this creative narration, the project aims to have tourist attractions that showcase the history of the area, using audio-visual media through aqua screen projection mapping with a synchronized fountain show, with a rich background score and cultural music. A seating arrangement for tourists has been planned along with proper signages in and around the area with pathways and public utilities.

A fixed seating gallery of 800–1,000 guest capacity, along with a rooftop restaurant offering panoramic views of Sanjeevaiah Park and the multimedia show has been constructed.

Popular melodious singer Sunita has rendered the story and Vandematram Srinivas composed the music.