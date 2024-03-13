Minister Bhatti flags off 22 electric non-AC TSRTC buses

HYDERABAD : Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka flagged off 22 electric non-AC buses in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikramarka said that it is a matter of pride for Telangana that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which was in losses in the past, is now a profitable organisation after the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme for women. Women passengers now travel in buses with respect and the state government always reimburses the tickets of women to TSRTC, he added.

Stating that the Congress government recognises the importance of the public transport system, the deputy CM said that the recent salary revision was decided in recognition of the hard work and efforts of RTC staff.

State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar asserted that the state government is giving importance to the welfare of RTC staff and that it will resolve issues innovatively.