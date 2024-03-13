Overture by Gutha’s son sparks debate in Telangana Congress

HYDERABAD: Reports that Gutha Amit Reddy, son of Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukendhar Reddy meet Vem Narender Reddy, adviser to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, set off an intense debate in the BRS and Congress circles on Tuesday.

Soon as the news reached them, Congress leaders began discussing the merits and demerits of the meeting, and the possibility of Amit Reddy joining the party. They were of the view that if the party welcomed him into its fold, it would be a good omen before the LS elections.

Congress sources said that there was no chance that the party would give Amit Reddy the Nalgonda Lok Sabha ticket as it has already announced the candidature of K Raghuveer Reddy for the seat. They also said that any proposal of giving Amit Reddy the ticket for the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat would be met with stiff resistance from the Komatireddy brothers.

Sources said that the core team of the party president is discussing whether Amit Reddy would be satisfied enough with a corporation chairman post so that he could declare support for Raghuveer Reddy. Meanwhile, some of Amit Reddy’s followers said that the meeting with Narender Reddy was purely a matter of courtesy due to family connections and no political matter was discussed.

Janardhan Reddy reaches out to Cong

Former Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy has initiated discussions with the core circle of Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy, for his potential entry into the Congress. Sources said Janardhan Reddy is interested in contesting for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat. The state leadership is discussing Janardhan Reddy’s overtures with party leaders and political strategist

Sunil Kanugolu, and that Revanth is keen on fielding a winning horse for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat.