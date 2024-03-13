Paigah Palace is new home for HMDA, its wings

HYDERABAD : The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and its other wings are going to shift to Paigah Palace in Begumpet. Currently empty, the Paigah Palace, which used to house the US Consulate office in Hyderabad, was vacated last year.

The US Consulate now works out of its new office in Nanakramguda. Officials said the move would help the general public since the HMDA office will be in the heart of the city and accessible by different modes of transport.

The HMDA is currently operating out of three different locations — the head office in the Swarnajayanthi Complex, Ameerpet, the Outer Ring Road office, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), Nanakramguda, and the Buddha Purnima Project office in Tank Bund. All these three wings will now work under one roof from the Paigah Palace, according to an order issued by the state government on Tuesday.

With the HMDA operating from three different locations, officials face many difficulties in attending meetings at Nanakramguda and vice versa due to heavy traffic. It also causes inconvenience for the public visiting these offices. In response to the state government’s request, Paigah Palace, originally belonging to the HMDA, was returned to them on April 30, 2022, by the US Consulate.

The HMDA metropolitan commissioner has urged the state government to allow them to consolidate all departments under one roof by relocating them to Paigah Palace. This move is expected to enhance the organisation’s productivity, officials added