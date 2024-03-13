Powerloom worker in Sircilla dies by suicide

RAJANNA-SIRCILA: A 42-year-old powerloom worker, Thadaka Srinivas, reportedly died by suicide at his residence in BY Nagar, Sircilla town on Monday night. Srinivas, who had not been employed for the past three years, was found hanging in his bedroom.

Neighbours said that he had been facing health issues and was to afford medication, forcing him to kill himself.

Srinivas by his Lavanya and two daughters, Anusha (18) and Akshya (16), Srinivas was an alcoholic and got separated from his wife.

Colleagues of the deceased urged the government to support Srinivas’ family and emphasised the need for government orders, such as Batukamma sarees, to prevent increasing unemployment in the power loom sector.

Sircilla town police have registered a case and investigation is on.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.