Protests against uranium survey in Nalgonda district soon

NALGONDA: Uranium Vyatireka Porata Committee (UVPC) leaders and CPM state secretariat member Julakanti Rangareddy said they would stage protests against the ongoing survey related to uranium mining in the Nallamala forest area of Nalgonda district.

Speaking to TNIE along with UVPC former head Mattimanishi Pandu Ranga Rao, they said they will hold talks with civil societies and other stakeholder organisations to organise a campaign against the survey. They shared that volunteers would reach out to residents in the villages where the survey is reportedly underway to create awareness about the effects of uranium mining.

Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during his tenure as MP, had spoken in Parliament against uranium mining, the leaders expressed hope that Revanth would not support it in any way.

They expressed concern that uranium mining will pollute the Krishna river water and the atmosphere.