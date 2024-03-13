Telangana

Protests against uranium survey in Nalgonda district soon

Speaking to TNIE along with UVPC former head Mattimanishi Pandu Ranga Rao, they said they will hold talks with civil societies and other stakeholder organisations to organise a campaign against the survey.
Uranium Corporation of India officials conducted a survey on uranium in some villages of Nallamalla forest, near Nagarjunasagar of Nalgonda district.
Uranium Corporation of India officials conducted a survey on uranium in some villages of Nallamalla forest, near Nagarjunasagar of Nalgonda district.(File Photo)
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Uranium Vyatireka Porata Committee (UVPC) leaders and CPM state secretariat member Julakanti Rangareddy said they would stage protests against the ongoing survey related to uranium mining in the Nallamala forest area of Nalgonda district.

Speaking to TNIE along with UVPC former head Mattimanishi Pandu Ranga Rao, they said they will hold talks with civil societies and other stakeholder organisations to organise a campaign against the survey. They shared that volunteers would reach out to residents in the villages where the survey is reportedly underway to create awareness about the effects of uranium mining.

Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during his tenure as MP, had spoken in Parliament against uranium mining, the leaders expressed hope that Revanth would not support it in any way.

They expressed concern that uranium mining will pollute the Krishna river water and the atmosphere.

Nalgonda
mining
uranium survey

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com