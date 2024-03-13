T-Safe: Telangana government launches travel monitoring service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday launched T-Safe, India’s first ride-monitoring service.

Aimed at making travel safer for women, children and other vulnerable groups in Telangana, Travel Safe (T-Safe) will be monitored by the police.

The service is an initiative of the Women’s Safety Wing of Telangana police through which solo women travellers can request the police to monitor their real-time ride information at any given time.

Speaking at the launch, Revanth pointed out that T-Safe was not an app but a service. To avail the T-Safe service, one does not necessarily require a smartphone or an application. They can simply dial ‘100’ or ‘112’ and request monitoring by pressing “8” in the IVR option. After dialling, the traveller will get an automated link to fill in their travel details so that the police can monitor their journey.

Users can also download the T-Safe app on the phone (currently only on Android) or send a tracking request via the T-Safe page on the browser.

T-Safe expands the role of law enforcement “from emergency response to continuous ride monitoring, ensuring citizens’ safety at every step”, the police said.

How does T-Safe service work?

After a user registers for the service, they will be asked to choose their destination, type of vehicle and registration number of the vehicle. They can then raise a request to monitor their travel route. Upon commencement of the service, the user will get automated alerts on the app or via calls at a regular interval of 15 minutes. The traveller will also be given a secret passcode, which they will have to update during these alerts, failing which, the app will initiate a prompt police response.

Similarly, if the travel route of the traveller starts deviating from the destination or leaves the boundaries of the state, the user will get an alert call to check on their safety.

In case of emergency, Travel Safe would send a live tracking link to the Police Patrol Vehicle and help will arrive at the earliest. “The present fleet strength of emergency response vehicles includes 791 patrol cars and 1,085 blue colts,” Additional DG, Women Safety Wing, Shikha Goel, said in a release.

Goel said that T-Safe will soon be integrated with other applications of cab aggregators.