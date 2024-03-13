Women of Telangana will thrash those who try to bring down my government: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendar Modi and BRS supremo K Chandarsekhar Rao were conspiring to overthrow the Congress government in Telangana.
He said that KCR’s family was plotting against the government at his farmhouse. “Only feudal lords (doras) should sit in the chief minister’s chair? Shouldn’t a farmer’s son occupy it?” he asked.
He warned that if someone tries to overthrow the government, Telangana women will beat them with broomsticks.
He also asked Modi how could the BJP seek votes after insulting the people of Telangana.
Earlier in the day, the chief minister unveiled a new policy for the empowerment of women — Mahila Shakti — at Parade Grounds.
Addressing the gathering, he said that Sonia Gandhi is the woman who gave statehood to Telangana. “Congress party means Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. We are proud to say that a woman is leading our party,” he said.
He alleged that the women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs) went bankrupt during the BRS regime. The Congress came to power in the state only with the blessings of women, he stated.
Stalls for SHGs to be set up
“There are 63 lakh members in SHGs across the state. That number should go up to one crore. It is our responsibility to turn crores of women into millionaires in five years. Then only the state will become golden Telangana,” the chief minister said.
Revanth announced that in the coming months, stalls will be set up for SHGs next to Shilparamam in Hyderabad. The government will provide marketing facility for products manufactured by them at national and international level, he added.
He alleged that after the state government launched free travel facility for women in TSRTC buses, KCR, T Harish Rao, K Kavitha and KT Rama Rao started staging protests by hiring auto drivers, claiming that auto drivers were losing livelihood. “Their intention is to force the government to withdraw the scheme, but it won’t not do it under any circumstances,” he asserted.
The CM recalled that the government was providing LPG gas cylinders at Rs 500 and 200 units of free electricity to the homes of the poor.
He said that with the blessings of Bhadradri Ramachandra Swamy, the government has started the Indiramma housing scheme.