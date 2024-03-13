Women of Telangana will thrash those who try to bring down my government: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendar Modi and BRS supremo K Chandarsekhar Rao were conspiring to overthrow the Congress government in Telangana.

He said that KCR’s family was plotting against the government at his farmhouse. “Only feudal lords (doras) should sit in the chief minister’s chair? Shouldn’t a farmer’s son occupy it?” he asked.

He warned that if someone tries to overthrow the government, Telangana women will beat them with broomsticks.

He also asked Modi how could the BJP seek votes after insulting the people of Telangana.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister unveiled a new policy for the empowerment of women — Mahila Shakti — at Parade Grounds.

Addressing the gathering, he said that Sonia Gandhi is the woman who gave statehood to Telangana. “Congress party means Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. We are proud to say that a woman is leading our party,” he said.

He alleged that the women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs) went bankrupt during the BRS regime. The Congress came to power in the state only with the blessings of women, he stated.