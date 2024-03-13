Telangana: Cost of two flyovers overshoots by Rs 206 crores

HYDERABAD : The construction cost of the elevated corridor at Indira Park-VST Road and the flyover/grade separator in LB Nagar, both undertaken as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), crossed the estimates by Rs 206 crore.

The construction of the bidirectional elevated corridor from Indira Park to VST main road, connecting NTR Stadium Junction, Ashok Nagar, RTC Cross Road Junction, and Bagh Lingampally Junction, along with the three-lane bidirectional grade separator from Ram Nagar to Bagh Lingampally, saw a cost overrun of Rs 139 crore. The original cost sanctioned by the state government was Rs 426 crore, but the revised estimate now stands at Rs 565 crore (excluding land acquisition).

The extension of the level-2 flyover from Ram Nagar to Bagh Lingampally, due to two sharp curvatures, has resulted in an increased length from 850 metres to 1045 metres, incurring an additional expenditure of Rs 20.92 crore. This includes shifting utilities such as cables and dismantling footpaths.

The construction cost of the multi-level flyover/grade separator constructed at four junctions in L B Nagar too overshot estimates. The government had initially sanctioned Rs 448 crore for the project, but Rs 67 crore extra expenditure was incurred, taking the total cost to Rs 515 crore.

The GHMC Standing Committee will convene on Wednesday to deliberate the revised administrative sanction.