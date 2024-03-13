Telangana govt to fill 4,356 vacancies in 26 medical colleges in state

HYDERABAD: In view of the upcoming National Medical Commission (NMC) inspections and the renewal of the permissions for the existing government medical colleges in the state, the health department issued an order to fill 4,356 vacant faculty seats across 26 government medical colleges and general hospitals in the state.

Under the director of medical education (DME), these faculty seats are for various categories including professors, associate professors, assistant professors, tutors, and senior residents, comprising 3,155 contractual and 1,201 honorarium posts.

These vacancies will be filled for a duration of two years till March 31, 2025, or till the regular posts are filled, or the actual need ceases, whichever is earlier.

Special Secretary D Krishna Bhaskar released the order, which mandates filling the long pending vacancies in teaching roles within medical colleges. The recruitment process will be overseen by respective district committees chaired by district collectors.

Out of the 4,356 vacant posts, 498 professors, 786 associate professors, 1,459 assistant professors, 412 tutors and 1,201 senior residents will be recruited to meet the requirements of each of the 26 colleges in the state.

Currently these colleges with an annual intake of 3,690 NEET MBBS seats, have faced staff crunch since 2021.