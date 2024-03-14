45 dental students forced to vacate Osmania Medical College girls hostel

HYDERABAD : A total of 45 final-year girl students of the Government Dental College in Afzalgunj have been forced to vacate the hostel located on the premises of Osmania Medical College (OMC).

After the completion of the four years of the Bachelor of Dental Sciences (BDS), the students have to undertake a one-year-long internship as a part of their course. During this time, the students avail the campus accommodation. However, the students claimed that their hall tickets were withheld. They alleged that they were forced to sign documents to leave the hostel immediately after the examinations were over, similar to a situation their seniors had faced last year.

The students appeared for their final year exams last month and the results were declared on Tuesday. Now, they have to find new accommodation before their internship begins on March 18. Most of the girls are non-locals and prefer the college hostel due to the safety measures in place.

Speaking to TNIE, they said, “The principal withheld our hall tickets and forced us to sign a document agreeing to vacate the hostel immediately after exams. We had no option but to sign the papers fearing that we would not be allowed to appear for the exams. Now we have to complete the one-year internship for which we need the accommodation. We feel helpless and have no idea as to how we will find new accommodation.”

Dr Manzur Ahmed, president of All India Dental Students Association, said the college administration had assured them that the situation from last year would not be repeated. “It is very sad to see the girl students being dragged out of the hostels and struggling to find safe accommodations. Ideally, they should be allowed to stay in the hostel like the previous batches and the MBBS students. We are going to give a representation on the issue to the DME for the same,” he added.

Despite multiple attempts, TNIE was unable to contact the college principal for a comment over the development.