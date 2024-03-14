Doctors at AINU remove 418 stones from 60-yr-old’s kidneys

HYDERABAD : Doctors at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) have successfully conducted a minimally invasive surgery to remove 418 kidney stones from a 60-year-old patient. The procedure, known as percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL), was chosen due to the complexity of the case, as the patient’s kidney function was put at only 27%.

The medical team, led by Dr K Purna Chandra Reddy, Dr Gopal R Tak, and Dr Dinesh M, opted for PCNL to remove the stones.

PCNL involves small incisions through which specialised instruments, including a miniature camera and laser probes, are used to precisely target and remove the stones. This minimally invasive approach minimises trauma, expedites recovery, and preserves kidney function.

Dr Gopal Tak, a consultant urologist at AINU, said the patient, despite having kidney stones for three years, remained asymptomatic due to the obstruction caused by a large stone. The obstruction led to the formation of numerous stones, with the largest being 2 cm in size, requiring breaking down before removal.

The patient, admitted to the hospital three weeks ago with severe vomiting and abdominal pain, was diagnosed with a left kidney full of stones that required immediate treatment.

Dr Gopal highlighted the causes of kidney stones, including factors such as low water intake, excess salt and non-vegetarian food consumption, and various health conditions like hypertension, obesity, diabetes, metabolic dysfunction, and high uric acid levels.

He said that people with kidney stones are prone to recurrence and said that precautionary measures like regular check-ups and follow-ups are necessary to maintain kidney health. The doctor warned that cases of kidney stones tend to rise in summer due to dehydration.

Do’s and dont’s for healthy kidneys