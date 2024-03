HYDERABAD : Former Palakurthi MLA N Sudhakar Rao died due to ill health here on Wednesday. A doctor by profession, Sudhakar was elected on TDP ticket from Palakurthi segment in 1999. He was the son of former minister N Yathi Raja Rao.

Sudhakar joined the BRS from TDP in 2010 supporting the statehood movement. He was arrested in Jangaon during 1969 separate Telangana agitation.

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, former ministers E Dayakar Rao and T Harish Rao condoled the death of Sudhakar Rao.