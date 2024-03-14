KCR scared as govt decides to order probe into KLIS, power scams: Jeevan

HYDERABAD : Congress MLC and former minister T Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday claimed that BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is now scared as the state Cabinet has decide to constitute judicial commissions to investigate alleged corruption in the construction of Kaleshwaram and power projects.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: “The Kaleshwaram project was rendered useless after Medigadda barrage piers sagged.”

He also claimed that the previous BRS government did not divert the water to SRSP through Medigadda during rainy season.

Referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said that the BJP will be wiped out at the national level. He also wanted to know why the BJP was afraid of speaking about electoral bonds issue.

“If the BJP regains power, it will remove all reservations. If the Congress returns to power, it will remove 50 percent ceiling in reservations,” he said.