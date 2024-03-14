Key Telangana Congress leaders may get nominated posts ahead of Lok Sabha polls

HYDERABAD : In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress government is planing to accommodate some of the important leaders in nominated posts to quell any possible discontent.

Party sources stated that PCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is doing an exercise on appointing a few prominent leaders to corporation chief posts. One of the leaders being considered for nominated posts is Patel Ramesh Reddy who expected the Nalgonda MP ticket but it has been allocated to former minister K Jana Reddy’s son Raghuveer Reddy.

The CM is also thinking of accommodating former MLA Eravatri Anil, Malreddy Ram Reddy and some women leaders in the nominated posts.

But there is serious discussion in the party regarding Munnuru Kapu leaders being given a raw deal at a time when the BJP and the BRS are giving much importance to the community. The BRS recently renominated Munnuru Kapu leader Vaddi Raju Ravichandra to the Rajya Sabha even though another MP — K Keshava Rao — hails from the same community.

Similarly, the BJP has renominated Munnuru Kapu leaders Bandi Sanjay from Karimnagar and Dharmapur Aravind from Nizamabad for the Lok Sabha elections. Dr K Laxman who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh also hails from the same community.

Against this backdrop, Munnuru Kapu leaders are requesting the Congress to appoint them to the nominated posts.