KTR or Harish? Who will lead BRS fight in LS polls?

HYDERABAD : The BRS is trying to salvage its image by improving its performance in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Though BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to inject a fresh dose of adrenaline in the party by addressing public meetings, a lot needs to be done at the ground level.

This is because about 80 per cent of the former BRS MLAs are not visiting their constituencies, having suddenly lost interest in interacting with people, which might undermine the party’s prospects.

In these critical times, party working president KT Rama Rao and former minister and troubleshooter T Harish Rao have to take the initiative to put the party back on rails. But Rama Rao, who addressed a majority of his public meetings in his Sircilla constituency, is reportedly not evincing interest in attending Lok Sabha constituency level preparatory meetings. In contrast, Harish Rao is participating in parliamentary preparatory meetings, including alliance talks with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

He is also actively engaged in marathon meetings with BRS president KCR over selection of candidates and organising the strategy meetings.

While Rama Rao is participating actively in meetings mostly in his own constituency, Harish Rao is touring erstwhile Medak district and is addressing public meetings and interacting with people.

During the last Assembly session, Harish Rao led the BRS in the House in attacking the government on various issues. He defended the decisions of the previous BRS government in the irrigation sector.

Party sources said that Rama Rao is likely to campaign in Lok Sabha constituencies which fall in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Harish Rao may be asked to work in the entire state, barring GHMC and Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment where Rama Rao might concentrate.

The party leaders said it would be interesting to see who among these two leaders would shine in steering the party through troubled waters and put up a good show in the Lok Sabha elections. This might even become a barometer for their ability in steering the party, going forward.