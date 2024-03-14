Medigadda sinking: Why Congress govt not acting against KCR, asks Bandi

KARIMNAGAR : Slamming BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao for dismissing the sinking of Medigadda barrage piers as a small issue, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday questioned the Congress government as to why it is delaying the decision to initiate action against the former chief minister.

Speaking to the media here, he said: “Eight pillars of Medigadda have caved in. The National Dam Safety Authority has already announced that the barrage is not safe. But KCR says it is not a big issue. Why are you (the government) delaying the decision to take action against KCR for perpetrating irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.”

“The BRS and Congress seem to have reached some sort of understanding. That’s why the government is hesitant to act against KCR,” he said and demanded that the former chief minister’s assets be seized over Rs 1 lakh crore Kaleshwaram scam.

Describing KCR as a corrupt person, he said: “During KCR’s 10-year rule, several scams occurred. Huge amounts of public money was looted. KCR is a corrupt person. When he served as a Union minister, he was involved in Sahara, ESI and other scams. That’s why the then PM Manmohan Singh forced him to resign.”

Referring to BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar, who is hoping to stop Sanjay from retaining the Karimnagar LS seat in the upcoming elections, he alleged: “Using Dharani portal, Vinod grabbed lands worth over Rsd500 crore in Hyderabad. But KCR maintained silence over the issue.”

“During my tenure, I ensured that Karimnagar got the Smart City project. But Vinod has been spreading false information that he did everything,” he said and described Vinod as a “non-local” who has no interest in developing Karimnagar.