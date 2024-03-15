ED arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with liquor scam, activists gather at house

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate officials arrested BRS MLC and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday evening in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. ED officials carried out searches at her Hyderabad residence for more than three hours and later took her into custody.
Tension prevailed at Kavitha's residence as a large number of BRS activists gathered there trying to obstruct the ED officials who came to arrest her. However, the ED officials booked a flight ticket for Kavitha and will shift her to Delhi tonight.
Recently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a notice to Kavitha to appear before it for questioning. However, she avoided it. Kavitha also avoided the ED's summons some time back.
Though Kavitha was not named as an accused in the charge-sheet in the liquor scam, the ED and CBI grilled her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Interestingly, Kavitha's arrest took place minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment in Hyderabad.
"Wherever (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi goes, ED and IT (Income Tax) either precede or succeed. That is what is happening in Telangana. They want to create a panic situation in the BRS. The ED and IT, which are working at the behest of the BJP, are not bothered about the Congress leaders of Telangana who have illegally obtained so much wealth," BRS leader Sravan told PTI.
Sravan sought to know why the BJP is "tight-lipped" on the cases against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
"We believe in Satyameva Jayate. Let the truth prevail. We are not saying that IT and ED should not do their jobs, but selectiveness is vindictiveness. Just before the elections, they are trying to do this mudslinging to dent the image of the BRS," he added.
The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case, Vijay Nair, received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from the "South Group" (allegedly controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the AAP.
BRS leaders and former Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao reached Kavitha's residence and argued with the ED officials. They questioned how the ED could summon an arrest warrant without a transit warrant.
(With inputs from PTI)