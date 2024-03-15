ED arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with liquor scam, activists gather at house

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate officials arrested BRS MLC and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday evening in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. ED officials carried out searches at her Hyderabad residence for more than three hours and later took her into custody.

Tension prevailed at Kavitha's residence as a large number of BRS activists gathered there trying to obstruct the ED officials who came to arrest her. However, the ED officials booked a flight ticket for Kavitha and will shift her to Delhi tonight.

Recently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a notice to Kavitha to appear before it for questioning. However, she avoided it. Kavitha also avoided the ED's summons some time back.

Though Kavitha was not named as an accused in the charge-sheet in the liquor scam, the ED and CBI grilled her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Interestingly, Kavitha's arrest took place minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment in Hyderabad.