Telangana

No dearth of funds for minorities: Bhatti

Vikramarka reviewed the facilities for parking, electricity, medical, water supply, protocol and transport at the LB stadium.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reviews the arrangements for the iftar dinner to be hosted by the state government at the LB Stadium
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reviews the arrangements for the iftar dinner to be hosted by the state government at the LB Stadium
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was no dearth of funds for making arrangements for Ramzan festivities, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday directed officials to ensure all arrangements are in place for the iftar dinner organised by the state government at the LB stadium on Friday.

Vikramarka reviewed the facilities for parking, electricity, medical, water supply, protocol and transport at the stadium.

He asked officials of the Minority Welfare, Police, Information, GHMC, Roads and Building, Power Utilities, Water Board, Fire and other departments to work in tandem to make the dinner memorable.

Vikramarka recalled that the state government has allocated `2,263 crore in the Budget for the Minority Welfare department and said that `478.56 crore has been spent for the welfare of minorities in the last three months alone.

Proposals to start more integrated schools across the state are being readied, the minister said.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
LB Stadium

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com