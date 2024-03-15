No dearth of funds for minorities: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was no dearth of funds for making arrangements for Ramzan festivities, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday directed officials to ensure all arrangements are in place for the iftar dinner organised by the state government at the LB stadium on Friday.

Vikramarka reviewed the facilities for parking, electricity, medical, water supply, protocol and transport at the stadium.

He asked officials of the Minority Welfare, Police, Information, GHMC, Roads and Building, Power Utilities, Water Board, Fire and other departments to work in tandem to make the dinner memorable.

Vikramarka recalled that the state government has allocated `2,263 crore in the Budget for the Minority Welfare department and said that `478.56 crore has been spent for the welfare of minorities in the last three months alone.

Proposals to start more integrated schools across the state are being readied, the minister said.