Sheep scam: 2 more officials arrested

HYDERABAD: Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths on Thursday arrested two more government officials in connection with the sheep distribution scheme scam.

The ACB is investigating the misappropriation case registered against the officials of the Animal Husbandry department.

During the investigation, the ACB found that Dr Anjilappa (joint director) and Dr P Krishnaiah (assistant director), who work in the Rangareddy district Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department, allegedly performed their duties improperly and dishonestly and misappropriated `2.10 crore.

The duo reportedly violated official instructions and involved private persons in the procurement of sheep.

They are also believed to have allowed the private individual to fill forms, a task that should have mandatorily been done by government officials. Later, they allegedly uploaded online the details of non-existent sellers on the department website and after that, enabled the disbursement of money to the non-existent sellers instead of genuine sellers.

The accused officers were arrested and produced before the Special Judge for ACB cases at Hyderabad for judicial remand.

A few days ago, the ACB had arrested four government officers in the sheep distribution scam. So far, eight government officers have been arrested in the case.