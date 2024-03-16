Approvers spilled the beans on Kavitha

HYDERABAD: It was after a few arrests that BRS MLC K Kavitha came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) months after the CBI registered an FIR in the Delhi Excise Policy case, which has come to be known as the Delhi liquor scam.

Kavitha’s close associate, Abhishek Boinpalli, was arrested by investigative agencies a few months after the FIR was lodged, fueling speculation about her role. In December 2022, CBI officials questioned Kavitha at her residence in Hyderabad, recording her statement concerning the case.

ED examined Kavitha on March 11, 2023, for approximately nine hours. Subsequently, despite summons, Kavitha refused to depose for further questioning on March 16, 2023, leading to additional summons and a subsequent questioning session that lasted around 10 hours on March 20, 2023. During this session, Kavitha handed over 10 phones to ED officials which were then sent for forensic analysis.

Meanwhile, Kavitha filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking protection from further questioning by the ED. Her plea, however, remains pending.

Kavitha faced further summons from the ED in January 2024, which she declined to attend, citing the pending petition in the Supreme Court. Recently, the CBI summoned her, but she sought an exemption, citing her commitments to her party and campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The investigative agencies zeroed in on Kavitha following the testimony of accused turned approvers, including Magunta Raghava, Dinesh Arora and Sharat Chandra Reddy. Their statements reportedly provided crucial information implicating Kavitha in the alleged scam.

ED and CBI sleuths also quizzed Kavitha’s personal assistant based in Delhi, Ashok Kaushik, and obtained crucial information regarding the transactions, movement of cash and hawala-related issues.

A key revelation came from Arun Ramachandra Pillai, a close associate of Kavitha, who disclosed to ED investigators that Kavitha was the primary investor behind him in the Indo Spirit firm, an important player in the alleged scam.

Accusations were also made against AAP social media in-charge Vijay Nair of accepting kickbacks totalling `100 crore from the “South Group”. The South Group comprised YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta, Aurobindo Pharma director Sarath Reddy and Kavitha.

The South Group was represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai, who are close associates of K Kavitha and Buchi Babu, her auditor. As per chargesheets filed by investigation agencies in courts, Abhishek Boinpalli facilitated the transfer of a `100 crore kickback in connivance and conspiracy with Vijay Nair and his associate Dinesh Arora.

According to documents submitted by the ED in court, interactions between Kavitha and key players in the alleged scam indicate a deeper involvement in the scam which is under investigation. The documents say that Sameer Mahendru, one of the accused, spoke to Kavitha on Facetime during which she congratulated him for the Delhi business and expressed her joy at their partnership.

Sameer met Kavitha in early 2022 at her house in Hyderabad in the presence of Sarath, Arun Pillai, Abhishek and Kavitha’s husband Anil.