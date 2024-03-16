Control mind to create own destiny: Prez at Spirituality Mahotsav

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu said that good deeds done in the present determine the nature of how good the future is. “Our thinking creates our destiny and our passions and hostility affect our lives. To create our destiny, we have to control our mind and for this we have to take the help of meditation,” she said. While addressing the Global Spirituality Mahotsav at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad on Friday, the President said that if everybody ensures to improve themselves and work altruistically, then together they will be able to propel humanity in the right direction.

She said that the theme of this mahotsav — ‘From inner peace to world peace’ — is an essential message for the welfare of humanity in today’s global environment. She said that the aim of this event to increase harmony and mutual understanding between people having faith in different religions and sects, was a commendable effort towards the welfare of humanity.

The President said that a life based on morality and spirituality was beneficial at both the individual and society levels. Murmu said that from Mahavir, Buddha, Jagadguru Shankaracharya, and Guru Nanak to Swami Vivekananda, the country’s spiritual figures had provided the essence of spirituality to the world community.

Kamlesh D Patel, also known as Daaji, president of the Shri Ram Chandra Mission, Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and others were present.

A panel discussion on ‘Inner peace to world peace’ featured insights from panellists, including, Ranjana Chopra, additional secretary, Ministry of Culture, Gaur Gopal Das; Swami Atmapriyananda from Ramakrishna Mission, Sister Usha Behn from Brahma Kumaris and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.