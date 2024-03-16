Existing power tariff to continue

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TS-ERC) on Friday issued orders stating that existing power tariff for domestic consumers will continue from April 1 onwards, as Discoms have requested for an additional three months of time for the submission of Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARRs) and tariff proposals for the financial year 2024–25.

The TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL had filed an application before the ERC seeking extension of the application of the retail supply tariff (RST) and cross subsidy surcharge (CSS) upon expiry of the earlier tariff order on March 31, 2024, and approval for issuance of zero bills to the eligible consumers under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

The Discoms wrote a letter to the ERC on January 30, 2024, to grant further time of three months for filing of ARR and tariff proposals for 2024-25.

Further, the government had implemented the Gruha Jyothi scheme in the state to provide free electricity to eligible domestic consumers and accordingly issued a GO. Eligible consumers are receiving zero bills from the month of March.

The Discoms told ERC that they are in the process of finalising the ARR, tariff proposals, CSS proposals and sought additional time.

The Discoms also sought the permission of the ERC to issue zero bills for all the eligible consumers of the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

However, the ERC permitted Discoms to collect the existing tariff from April 1 onwards and decided to consider the scheme issue separately in another proceeding.