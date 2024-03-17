Cherlapalli Railway Station works to be completed soon: South Central Railway

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) zone has announced that the development works at Cherlapalli Railway Station, undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 430 crore, are nearing completion and expected to conclude within the next few weeks. This was aimed at alleviating congestion at existing rail terminals in the twin city region and catering to passengers in the eastern part of the city, officials said.

The upcoming station building will have a modern facade and accommodate six booking counters, separate waiting halls for men and women, along with an upper-class waiting area and executive lounge on the ground floor. The first floor will house a cafeteria, restaurant, and restroom facilities for the convenience of passengers. Additionally, the design emphasizes spacious concourse areas and a contemporary elevation featuring illuminated facade lighting.

The revamped station will include four additional high-level platforms, complemented by extensions to the existing five platforms to accommodate full-length trains. Escalators and lifts will be installed on all platforms to facilitate passenger movement. Moreover, coach maintenance facilities will be available to ensure seamless train operations.

Furthermore, the terminal station will feature two Foot Over Bridges, one measuring 12 metres wide and the other six metres wide to enable easy inter-platform transit, officials added.

Additional amenities such as parking space for four-wheelers, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers along with designated bus bays and coach and train indication boards, will enhance passenger convenience. To bolster security and surveillance, round-the-clock CCTV monitoring systems will be installed across all platforms.