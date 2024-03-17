Kavitha one of kingpins, key conspirators in liquor scam: ED

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused BRS MLC K Kavitha of being one of the kingpins and key conspirators as well as a beneficiary in the alleged Delhi liquor scam. The ED explained her role in detail in the remand report submitted to the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Saturday.

“Kavitha along with other members of the South Group — Sarath Chandra Reddy, YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasalu Reddy, and his son Raghav Magunta — conspired with the top leaders of AAP and gave them kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore and, in exchange, got undue favours in the Delhi Excise Policy formulation and implementation”, the ED said.

It also alleged that Kavitha orchestrated a deal with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and then Deputy CM and Minister of Excise, Manish Sisodia, where she along with other members of the South Group paid kickbacks through a string of intermediaries and middlemen.

“In exchange for the kickbacks paid to AAP leaders, she was given access to the policy formulation and was offered provisions to ensure a favourable position to her. She further got stakes in the partnership of Indo Spirits, through her dummy Arun Pillai, her close associate, without substantial investment in this firm and distribution business of Peniod Ricard India Pvt Ltd. It is the biggest liquor manufacturer in the country and thus made Indo Spirits, the most profitable L1 [licencee] in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 period and thus recouped proceeds of crime in the guise of profits”, the remand alleged.

Kavitha allegedly asked Srinivasulu Reddy to arrange Rs 50 crore and, finally on her instructions, her close associate Abhishek Boinpalli and auditor Buchi Babu collected Rs 25 crore from Raghav Magunta.