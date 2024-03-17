Praveen Kumar quits as BSP Telangana state chief, meets KCR

HYDERABAD: In an unexpected move, former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar resigned as the Telangana unit president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday.

Praveen Kumar took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his decision to step down as BSP state president. He tweeted that he was doing so with a heavy heart.

Praveen Kumar also expressed concerns, accusing the BJP of attempting to disrupt the alliance, including resorting to arresting BRS MLC K Kavitha, which he said was unacceptable.

Following his resignation, Praveen Kumar met BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his residence in Banjara Hills and held discussions for over two hours.

Addressing the media later, Praveen Kumar expressed gratitude towards BSP national president Mayawati for entrusting him with responsibilities and opportunities to contest in the last Assembly elections. He accused the BJP of pressuring him to dissolve the alliance with BRS and vowed to work alongside KCR.

Meanwhile, BSP said that there was no enthusiasm among party leaders and cadre regarding the alliance with BRS, with many expressing disinterest in collaboration.

Meanwhile, BRS sources said that it was just a matter of time before Praveen Kumar joins the pink party. It is expected that KCR may field him from Nagarkurnool, which would be advantageous for both the BRS and Praveen Kumar.

Additionally, Usha Dasari, who was the BSP candidate from Peddapalli in the Assembly elections, also announced her decision to quit the party late on Saturday.