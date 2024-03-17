Telangana: Buddha Stupa set for major revamp

KHAMMAM: While many living across the erstwhile Khammam district know of the beauty of the Buddha Stupa in Nelakondapalli, it is yet to become a must-see for anyone visiting Telangana for the first time. To transform this Buddhist site of importance into a premier tourist destination, archaeology officials with the help of their tourism counterparts are preparing proposals to give the ancient structure and its environs a facelift.

In the initial phase, the officials will be focused on clearing the eight acres of land earmarked for the monument, putting up lights around the stupa, excavating monastic cells, and installing informative signages. The second phase will comprise the development of the manmade Balasamudram lake, situated adjacent to the stupa. This will include bund development, installation of seating benches, creation of pathways, and provision of boating facilities. This will help enhance the experience for tourists, officials said.

The Buddha Stupa holds major archaeological significance for Buddhism and Hinduism. Recent excavations have unveiled a treasure trove of artifacts, including wares, coins, and brick foundations, shedding light on the vibrant ancient town that once flourished in the vicinity. The discovery of Satavahana and Ikshavaku coins shows Nelakondapalli’s role in regional trade networks and its enduring prosperity.

A tourist, G Ramakrishna from Hyderabad, speaks highly of the site’s allure. “It is a privilege to get the opportunity to bask in its serene ambiance,” he told TNIE.