Telangana: Denied Warangal ticket, Dayakar dumps BRS for Congress

HYDERABAD: Warangal MP Pasunoori Dayakar on Saturday switched his loyalties from the BRS to the Congress, joining the grand old party in the presence of Minister Konda Surekha and TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud in Hyderabad.

He is the second MP from BRS to join the Congress in a month, after Peddapalli MP B Venkatesh Netha.

Dayakar had been seething at the denial of the ticket by the BRS for a second term and after the pink party announced that it would field Kadiyam Kavya from the Warangal Lok Sabha seat, it was just a matter of time before he switched parties.

After welcoming Dayakar into the party fold, Konda Surekha told reporters that there were many leaders ready to switch from the BRS to the Congress. She said that the Congress government was accessible to the people and had implemented all its promises within 100 days.

Dayakar said that the implementation of six guarantees made a positive impact. He said that he had been friends with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the last 30 years.

He alleged that Kadiyam Kavya was never part of the Telangana movement but was given the BRS ticket. Meanwhile, Nanda Kishore Bilal Vyas, who resigned from the BRS a day ago, also joined the Congress fold.