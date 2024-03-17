Telangana

Telangana: SR University in Ananthasagar holds its first convocation

Oscar awardee and lyricist Kanukuntla Subhash Chandrabose attended the convocation.
Image used for representation
Image used for representationRepresentative Image
Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The SR University in Ananthasagar of Hasanparthy mandal held its first convocation ceremony on Saturday.

Addressing the graduating students, Prof Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe, chairman of the Executive Committee of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), emphasised their transformation into engineers, innovators and problem solvers ready to tackle global challenges. Commending the university’s world class facilities and faculty, he congratulated all the medalists, urging them to become pillars in the ever-evolving world of technology.

Highlighting India’s significant contributions to various spheres, Prof Sahasrabudhe spoke about recent achievements such as space missions, infrastructure development, and technological advancements.

Oscar awardee and lyricist Kanukuntla Subhash Chandrabose attended the convocation. He said, “I was a student of SR tutorials and I’m happy to reveal that SR University has developed in a strategic manner, and the university has now honoured me with a doctorate. I’ve also developed from the small stage to an Oscar winner, and I’m proud to say that I’m a student at SR University.”

Telangana
convocation
SR University

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com