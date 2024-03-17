Timing of Kavitha’s arrest shows it’s a poll stunt: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Describing the Delhi liquor scam as a “lengthy TV serial”, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha, barely 24 hours before the Election Commission of India issued the poll notification, showed that it was nothing but an election stunt.

Speaking to the media at his residence here, Revanth said that the BRS and BJP were eyeing sympathy votes from Kavitha’s arrest. “Why is KCR silent on his daughter’s arrest?” the chief minister said, pointing out that the BRS supremo has not condemned or released a statement on Kavitha’s arrest so far. “What does KCR’s silence mean?” he wondered.

Revanth pointed out the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ED in Hyderabad on the same day, and alleged that the BRS and BJP were staging political dramas only to damage the Congress.

“Telangana is watching the political drama. It is unbecoming for Modi to criticise the state government. Modi insulted Telangana and has no right to utter even a single word about Telangana,” Revanth said.