Timing of Kavitha’s arrest shows it’s a poll stunt: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Describing the Delhi liquor scam as a “lengthy TV serial”, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha, barely 24 hours before the Election Commission of India issued the poll notification, showed that it was nothing but an election stunt.
Speaking to the media at his residence here, Revanth said that the BRS and BJP were eyeing sympathy votes from Kavitha’s arrest. “Why is KCR silent on his daughter’s arrest?” the chief minister said, pointing out that the BRS supremo has not condemned or released a statement on Kavitha’s arrest so far. “What does KCR’s silence mean?” he wondered.
Revanth pointed out the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ED in Hyderabad on the same day, and alleged that the BRS and BJP were staging political dramas only to damage the Congress.
“Telangana is watching the political drama. It is unbecoming for Modi to criticise the state government. Modi insulted Telangana and has no right to utter even a single word about Telangana,” Revanth said.
Demanding an answer from BJP leaders, he wanted to know why no probe had been initiated into KCR’s alleged corruption over the past decade. He recalled that the Congress government had already ordered a judicial probe into the Kaleshwaram corruption and said that action would be taken based on the report. He made it clear that the Congress government in the state would not resort to vendetta politics but would not spare anyone indulging in corruption.
Warning the Opposition against attempting to overthrow his government, Revanth said, “If they think of toppling my government, no one will be left in their parties before they wake up from the bed. If you try to overthrow the government, we will emerge even stronger.” He asserted that Congress was sure to be in power for the next 10 years. Revanth added that the Lok Sabha elections are a referendum on the government’s performance.
Vibrant Telangana master plan in the works: Revanth
Revanth said that his government was preparing a “Vibrant Telangana-2050 Master Plan” for the comprehensive development of the state. Ministers and MLAs are working hard for this initiative, he said.
He said that he had immense satisfaction for completing 100 days in office as the chief minister and added that the ministers worked hard to implement the six guarantees in 100 days, including the creation of 30,000 government jobs and ensuring timely salary disbursements to employees.
Revanth criticised KCR for allegedly ruining Telangana’s economy and leaving the state in a debt trap. He said that his government was moving forward by overcoming all hurdles created by the previous government and would strive to solve all the pending issues.
“Praja Bhavan is open for all to address people’s grievances. The previous government restricted people from entering the state Secretariat. However, the present government gave freedom to all to visit the Secretariat. We are not rulers but public servants,” the chief minister said.
“Telangana is witnessing a change. People are also experiencing the change in the governance and administration,” he added. He said that the Congress government was maintaining cordial relations with the Prime Minister and the Union ministers to get Telangana’s due share and rights.