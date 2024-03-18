BRS received Rs 1,322 crore, YSRCP Rs 442 cr

HYDERABAD: The Bharat Rastra Samithi is the biggest beneficiary of electoral bonds among political parties in Telangana and AP.

As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of India on Sunday uploaded the details of funds received by parties through electoral bonds.

According to the ECI data, the BRS received Rs 1,322.2 crore through 2,188 electoral bonds. From October 10, 2018 to July 25, 2023, it redeemed all the 2,188 bonds. On a single day on April 12, 2022, the pink party redeemed highest number of bonds of 268 worth Rs 268 crore.

Followed by the BRS, the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh is the second largest beneficiary of the bonds in two states. It raised Rs 442.8 crore through 801 electoral bonds from April 12, 2018 to July 17, 2023. The Opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, TDP received Rs 181.35 crore through 324 electoral bonds from November 20, 2018 to July 14, 2023 while its ally Jana Sena Party received Rs 4 crore.

Interestingly, AIMIM did not receive any funds through the electoral bonds.

However, the BRS, YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena Party did not disclose either the details of the donors or the buyers of the bonds. They maintained that as per rules, they are not required to disclose the details of the donors. The BRS said in its letter to the ECI that detailed particulars of the donors against each bond were not available with them as the electoral bonds scheme did not facilitate capturing of the details of the donors.

Similarly, the YSRCP also stated that it did not maintain the donors details. In its letter to the ECI, it said: “The details of the donors of each bonds are not maintained as it is not stipulated in the electoral bond scheme.”