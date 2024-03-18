Elaborate security in place for Modi’s meeting in Jagtial

JAGTIAL: Elaborate security arrangements are in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting to be organised in Jagtial on Monday.

According to Jagtial Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunpreet Singh around 1,600 police personnel will be deployed for the prime minister’s visit.

“The security arrangements have been divided into different zones. SP and additional SP cadre officers will be in-charge of these zones. Officers and staff have been asked to not leave the places assigned to them until the meeting gets over,” the SP said.

“Use of drones is prohibited. There will be traffic curbs. In fact, the traffic diversions started today itself,” he added.

Elaborating on traffic diversions, he said: “Nizamabad bound vehicles coming from Karimnagar will be diverted via bypass road at Dharur big canal. Vehicles going from Nizamabad to Karimnagar should take diversion at Thatipalli bypass towards Dharur big canal. Vehicles going from Dharmapuri to Karimnagar will be diverted from Polasa to Timmapur by-pass towards Dharur big canal. On the opposite direction, vehicles will proceeded towards Polasa from Timmapur bypass road.”