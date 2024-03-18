HC judges visit Ramalingeshwara Swamy, Ramappa temples in Mulugu

MULUGU: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe along with justices T Vinod Kumar, K Lakshman and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao visited the Ramappa Temple in Palampet village of Venkatapur mandal on Sunday.

The CJ and other judges also performed special rituals at the Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple in Incherla. Priests K Harisharma and M Umashankar led the prayers at the sanctum santorum. The CJ enquired about the architecture of the structure and also asked the guides about how natural lighting reaches the deity. He seemed impressed after knowing that modern building techniques were used in the construction of the Kakatiya-era temple.

The guide, G Vijay Kumar, explained to the delegation the history of the temple, the micro-level structures, sculptures of the women portraying various kinds of musical instruments and depicting native entertaining dance forms like Kolatam, and the four corners and four directions of the overhead wall of the stage. He also explained how triangle-shaped structures were constructed, in which the Astadikpalakas are engraved.

“We had the privilege of visiting ancient temples. It’s an architectural marvel. The guides very effectively told us about the temple in great detail. It’s a blissful experience to be here,” CJ Aradhe wrote in the log book.

Delegation gets insight into architecture

