No fresh PRLIS appraisal till tribunal’s final verdict on Krishna: Centre

HYDERABAD: In a major setback for the state government, the Centre has made it very clear that fresh appraisal of detailed project report (DPR) of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) cannot be carried out until the existing Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) gives its final verdict on sharing of Krishna river waters between sibling states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) stated that the PRLIS involved utilisation of Krishna river waters and a gazette notification was issued in October, 2023 by the Union government, giving fresh terms of reference (ToR) to the existing Brijesh Kumar Tribunal.

“The matter is now sub-judice and currently appraisal of Palamuru Rangareddy LIS cannot be carried out till the final award/notification of the Tribunal,” the CWC said in reply to a RTI query raised by RTI activist Inaganti Ravi Kumar.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on January 4, 2024 wrote a letter to the Union government on PRLIS. The Jala Shakti Ministry treating the letter as “VIP reference letter”, made it clear that the appraisal of PRLIS cannot be carried out till the final award of the Tribunal. The same was shared with Ravi Kumar.

The DPR of PRLIS was submitted to the CWC for techno-economic appraisal of CWC on September 13, 2022. The CWC replied to Ravi Kumar’s question, on conferring national project status on PRLIS, that the process of inclusion of a project as a national project was mentioned in the “Guidelines for Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayeee Yojana-Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (PMKSY-AIBP) and National Project” of February, 2022.