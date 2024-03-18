Spiritual Mahotsav concludes, Daaji conferred with Commonwealth title

HYDERABAD: Kamlesh D Patel, also known as Daaji, the president of Shri Ram Chandra Mission has been conferred with the ‘Global Ambassador of Peacebuilding and Faith in the Commonwealth’ by the Commonwealth Secretariat. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland presented the title to Daaji in Hyderabad on Sunday at the concluding session of the four-day Global Spiritual Mahotsav.

Patricia Scotland appreciated the transformation that Daaji brought to Kanha Shanti Vanam.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that it was a well-earned, well-deserved recognition in the right quarter. Daaji received the Padma Bhushan. But the greatest award conferred by the people is calling him ‘Daaji’, he added.

Daaji said that around 300 spiritual organisations including Maharishis, transcendental meditation headed by Maharajas, and Brahmakumaris participated in the spiritual mahotsav.

Bawa Jain, secretary-general for the World Council of Religious Leaders, said that the silence is the language of the heart. Having a guru was the greatest blessing in one’s life, he said.

The four-day summit was brought by the Ministry of Culture themed at ‘inner peace to world peace’. The conference has emphasised to bring interfaith dialogues and help people of every age and every walk of life connect with spirituality in daily life.

The summit hosted various panel discussions, cultural programmes associated with spirituality, an exhibition showcasing India’s spiritual history and an experience for spirituality through books and music.