Three from AP die after bike rams lorry

JAGTIAL: Three persons riding a bike died after their two-wheeler rammed a lorry at Venkatapur in Korutla mandal on Sunday.

The trio, aged below 35, worked as masons and hailed from Andhra Pradesh but were settled in Muthyampet in Mallial mandal. They were on their way from Kondagattu to Metpally when the accident occurred.

Two of the three victims, Venu and Srikanth, succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while Venkatesh, the third victim, died while being shifted to a hospital.

Korutla police have shifted their bodies to a government hospital for an autopsy. Cops have registered a case and are currently conducting an investigation into the matter.