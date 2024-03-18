Untimely rains damage crops in 26K acres in Nizamabad and Kamareddy

KAMAREDDY/NIZAMABAD: Unseasonal rains struck several parts of Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts on Saturday evening, resulting in significant crop damage. In Kamareddy, crops across 20,000 acres were affected, while in Nizamabad, damage was reported in more than 6,000 acres.

According to official reports, Kamareddy, which has 24 mandals, witnessed an average rainfall of 21.4 mm, with the highest rainfall recorded at 50.8 mm in Sadashivanagar Mandal and the lowest at 1.3 mm in Pedda Kodapgal mandal. In Nizamabad district, which has 33 mandals, the average rainfall was 10.6 mm. The highest recorded rainfall was 36.5 mm in Sirikonda mandal, while the lowest was 0.9 mm in Balkonda.

Between 7.00 pm and 8.30 pm on Saturday, strong winds, lightning, thunderbolts, and hail storms were witnessed in various parts of Nizamabad and Kamareddy, causing damage to crops and infrastructure. Trees were uprooted, and power lines were damaged, leading to power outages in several areas.