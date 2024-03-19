30 lakh duplicate voters removed in last 2.5 years, says Vikas Raj

HYDERABAD: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Monday announced that approximately 30 lakh duplicate voters have been removed from the voters’ list in the past two-and-a-half years.

“Last year alone, 8.58 lakh duplicate entries were expunged from the voter list. The majority of these duplications were unearthed in Greater Hyderabad and other urban areas across the state,” the CEO told a press conference here.

He said that most of these duplicate entries were due to voters failing to update information after relocating residences.

Vikas Raj said that efforts were underway to systematically eliminate duplicate voters and ensure the integrity of the electoral process. Following the Assembly elections in November 2023, around 12.50 lakh new voters were enlisted, while 8.58 lakh names were expunged, resulting in the net increase of approximately four lakh voters, the CEO said.

Vikas Raj announced an extension of the home voting facility to citizens aged 80 and above, previously available to those aged 85 and above, as well as Persons With Disabilities (PWD) with a 40% disability. He outlined the procedure for applying for the home voting facility for the 1,94,082 senior citizen voters above 80 years and 5,26,340 PwD voters.

The deadline for applications has been set for April 22, 2024, with home voting permitted three to four days after the withdrawal of nominations. Vikas Raj said that to ensure the smooth conduct of elections, extensive security arrangements will be in place, with nearly 60,000 police personnel alongside 145 companies of Central Armed Police Forces.

Voting for 17 Lok Sabha seats and the byelection to Secunderabad Cantonment are scheduled for May 13 and counting will take place on June 4.

Vikas Raj urged citizens to refrain from carrying cash or articles exceeding `50,000 without valid documents. Additionally, he said that the guidelines for campaigning allow for road shows on holidays.

However, road shows are restricted in crowded areas and there is a strict bar on the participation of children. Political parties were instructed to obtain permission for rallies and meetings through the Suvidha App.

Telangana has 35,356 polling stations — 14,379 in urban and 20,977 in rural areas. Of this 597 polling stations are women-managed polling teams, 119 by PwD and 644 are model polling stations.

As many as 57,048 ballot units (160%), 44,569 control units (125%) and 48,134 (135%) VVPATS are required for the upcoming polls in the 35,356 polling stations, Vikas Raj said.

A total of 1,80 lakh polling personnel would be utilised for the polls. This includes 46,403 presiding officers, 46,403 polling officers-I and 92,806 polling officers-II. As many as 7,169 micro observers have been appointed, in addition to 40,000 booth-level officers and supervisors.