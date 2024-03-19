Congress neglected farmers, alleges Suryapet MLA

NALGONDA: Former minister and Suryapet MLA Jagadish Reddy criticised the Congress government for its indifference towards farmers whose crops have dried up. He, along with former Nalgonda MLA Bhupal Reddy, inspected dry crop fields and lemon orchards in Anneparthy village of Nalgonda mandal on Monday.

Bhupal Reddy alleged that the government is negligent despite having the potential of providing water through the Musi project.

He demanded the release of water from the Narayanpur and Almatti dams to Nagarjunasagar.

The MLA criticised ministers, MLAs, and officials for not visiting the villages to assess the situation. He accused Congress ministers of prioritising politics and illegal activities over the welfare of farmers.